PVH Corp. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.06 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:PVH)

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PVH in a report issued on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $2.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.27. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PVH’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.87 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.36 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.24 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.14 EPS.

PVH has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of PVH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.94.

NYSE PVH opened at $99.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.60 and a 200-day moving average of $109.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.28. PVH has a 52-week low of $78.76 and a 52-week high of $125.42.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. PVH had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 8.36%. PVH’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. PVH’s payout ratio is 3.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PVH by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,768,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $835,827,000 after purchasing an additional 618,798 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PVH by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,640,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $822,039,000 after purchasing an additional 140,276 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PVH by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,297,609 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $338,961,000 after purchasing an additional 577,900 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,733,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PVH by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,282,128 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $245,534,000 after purchasing an additional 39,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

