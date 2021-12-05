Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. is a premier esports entertainment company. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Acquisition Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

Allied Esports Entertainment stock opened at $1.91 on Thursday. Allied Esports Entertainment has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $4.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.03.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Allied Esports Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 63.29% and a net margin of 1,245.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Allied Esports Entertainment will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Adam J. Pliska sold 106,143 shares of Allied Esports Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total value of $204,855.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Knighted Pastures Llc acquired 64,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.83 per share, for a total transaction of $117,969.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 728,391 shares of company stock worth $1,325,216 in the last quarter. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $178,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment by 141.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 94,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 55,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $268,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment by 22.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 30,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment by 10.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 571,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 54,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Allied Esports Entertainment Company Profile

Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc is an esports entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. It operates through the following segments: Poker, gaming & entertainment and E-sports. The Poker, gaming & entertainment segment provides televised gaming and entertainment, land-based poker tournaments, online and mobile poker applications through World Poker Tour (WPT).

