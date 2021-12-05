Cormark Increases Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target to C$106.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Cormark from C$100.00 to C$106.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.89% from the company’s previous close. Cormark also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.23 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.32 EPS.

TD has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$89.00 price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$104.00 target price for the company. National Bankshares raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$89.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$97.82.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at C$95.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$173.97 billion and a PE ratio of 11.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$89.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$86.79. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of C$70.25 and a twelve month high of C$96.75.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

