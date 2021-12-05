Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) PT Raised to C$105.00 at Scotiabank

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$104.00 to C$105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.62.

TD stock opened at $74.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $135.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $54.74 and a fifty-two week high of $75.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.73 and a 200-day moving average of $69.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 31.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 390.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

