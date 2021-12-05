Citigroup Lowers Abrdn (LON:ABDN) Price Target to GBX 260

Abrdn (LON:ABDN) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Citigroup from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 260 ($3.40) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.16% from the stock’s previous close.

ABDN has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.18) target price on shares of Abrdn in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Abrdn from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 265 ($3.46) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Abrdn from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 315 ($4.12) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Abrdn from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 355 ($4.64) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Abrdn from GBX 305 ($3.98) to GBX 289 ($3.78) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Abrdn currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 301.29 ($3.94).

Abrdn stock opened at GBX 233.90 ($3.06) on Friday. Abrdn has a 52 week low of GBX 226.50 ($2.96) and a 52 week high of GBX 300.40 ($3.92). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 252.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.00, a quick ratio of 13.80 and a current ratio of 20.73. The company has a market cap of £5.10 billion and a PE ratio of 3.55.

In other news, insider Hannah Grove purchased 33,000 shares of Abrdn stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 230 ($3.00) per share, for a total transaction of £75,900 ($99,163.84). Also, insider Stephanie Bruce purchased 53,000 shares of Abrdn stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.34) per share, with a total value of £135,680 ($177,266.79).

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

