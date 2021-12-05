Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) PT Raised to $235.00 at Cowen

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its price target raised by Cowen from $150.00 to $235.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AMBA. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ambarella presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $204.14.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $193.52 on Wednesday. Ambarella has a twelve month low of $82.59 and a twelve month high of $227.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -233.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.28 and a 200 day moving average of $132.52.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.35 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ambarella will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Chenming Hu sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $560,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Ambarella by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the 1st quarter worth about $331,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 562.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 540,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,655,000 after acquiring an additional 459,131 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 0.8% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 501,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 20.0% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,597,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

