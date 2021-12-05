BP (LON:BP) Rating Increased to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BP (LON:BP) was upgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a GBX 404 ($5.28) price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 320 ($4.18). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BP. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.55) target price on shares of BP in a report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of BP from GBX 530 ($6.92) to GBX 570 ($7.45) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.55) target price on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BP from GBX 342 ($4.47) to GBX 388 ($5.07) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of BP in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 399.20 ($5.22).

Get BP alerts:

Shares of LON:BP opened at GBX 340.85 ($4.45) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £67.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.48. BP has a 12-month low of GBX 244 ($3.19) and a 12-month high of GBX 508.70 ($6.65). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 343.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 320.16.

In other BP news, insider Bernard Looney acquired 90 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 344 ($4.49) per share, with a total value of £309.60 ($404.49). Also, insider Murray Auchincloss purchased 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 295 ($3.85) per share, with a total value of £374.65 ($489.48). Insiders bought a total of 322 shares of company stock worth $105,595 over the last ninety days.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.