Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN)

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Clinigen Group in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective on shares of Clinigen Group in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 860 ($11.24) price objective on shares of Clinigen Group in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective on shares of Clinigen Group in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clinigen Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 740 ($9.67).

Clinigen Group stock opened at GBX 782 ($10.22) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07. Clinigen Group has a 1 year low of GBX 541.50 ($7.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 891.79 ($11.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 622.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 657.67.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 5.46 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from Clinigen Group’s previous dividend of $2.15. Clinigen Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.34%.

About Clinigen Group

Clinigen Group plc operates as a pharmaceutical and services company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, South Africa, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines.

