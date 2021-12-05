easyJet (LON:EZJ) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 720 ($9.41) target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 709 ($9.26) target price on easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 535 ($6.99) target price on easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group set a GBX 760 ($9.93) target price on easyJet in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 771.29 ($10.08).

LON:EZJ opened at GBX 527.40 ($6.89) on Wednesday. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of GBX 457.50 ($5.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.00 billion and a PE ratio of -1.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 612.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,488.50.

In other easyJet news, insider Catherine Bradley CBE bought 3,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 507 ($6.62) per share, with a total value of £17,800.77 ($23,256.82). Also, insider Stephen Hester bought 73,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 690 ($9.01) per share, for a total transaction of £503,700 ($658,087.27). Insiders have acquired a total of 76,534 shares of company stock worth $52,165,027 in the last ninety days.

easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

