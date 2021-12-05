HSBC (LON:HSBA) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 530 ($6.92) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HSBA. UBS Group set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on HSBC in a report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 414 ($5.41) price target on HSBC in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 390 ($5.10) target price on HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 480.25 ($6.27).

Shares of HSBA stock opened at GBX 429.70 ($5.61) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 415 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 416.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £87.70 billion and a PE ratio of 10.48. HSBC has a 52 week low of GBX 344.46 ($4.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 462.55 ($6.04).

In other news, insider Ewen Stevenson purchased 38,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 434 ($5.67) per share, with a total value of £167,754.02 ($219,171.70).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

