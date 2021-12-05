JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Price Target to GBX 276

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 276 ($3.61) in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 368 ($4.81).

Shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock opened at GBX 223.60 ($2.92) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.99, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Mitchells & Butlers has a 52-week low of GBX 210 ($2.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 368 ($4.81). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 243.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 494.91.

In other Mitchells & Butlers news, insider Phil Urban sold 12,260 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 237 ($3.10), for a total value of £29,056.20 ($37,962.11). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 169 shares of company stock worth $41,484.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

