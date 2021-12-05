Pennon Group (LON:PNN) PT Raised to GBX 1,200

Pennon Group (LON:PNN) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,175 ($15.35) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,060 ($13.85) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Pennon Group to an underperform rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pennon Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,154.40 ($15.08).

Shares of PNN opened at GBX 1,190 ($15.55) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,184.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,185.18. The company has a market cap of £3.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.90. Pennon Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,119 ($14.62) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,751.70 ($22.89). The company has a quick ratio of 12.86, a current ratio of 14.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.45.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a GBX 11.70 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Pennon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.09%.

Pennon Group Company Profile

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

