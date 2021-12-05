InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Sees Large Volume Increase

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 2,456 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 110,800 shares.The stock last traded at $61.78 and had previously closed at $62.19.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on IHG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.68 and its 200-day moving average is $66.91.
About InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG)
InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.
Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)
Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.