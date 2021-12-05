InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Sees Large Volume Increase

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 2,456 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 110,800 shares.The stock last traded at $61.78 and had previously closed at $62.19.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IHG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.68 and its 200-day moving average is $66.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the third quarter worth $4,481,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 7.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the third quarter worth $405,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 1,626.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 226,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,589,000 after purchasing an additional 213,783 shares during the last quarter. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG)

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

