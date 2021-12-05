Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 42,127 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,312,574 shares.The stock last traded at $12.47 and had previously closed at $11.94.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AZUL. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Azul from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Azul in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.80 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Azul from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.28.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.38.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by $0.09. On average, analysts expect that Azul S.A. will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Azul by 845.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azul during the second quarter worth $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Azul by 69.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azul during the second quarter worth $147,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Azul by 166.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares in the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

