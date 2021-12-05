The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Trading 6.2% Higher

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) shares traded up 6.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.47 and last traded at $21.42. 810 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 125,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.17.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of The Pennant Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Pennant Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $586.63 million, a P/E ratio of 71.04 and a beta of 2.37.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $111.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Pennant Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,070,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,338,000 after buying an additional 170,443 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Pennant Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,994,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,196,000 after buying an additional 102,583 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in The Pennant Group by 7.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 839,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,335,000 after buying an additional 58,317 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in The Pennant Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 521,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,334,000 after buying an additional 8,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Pennant Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 444,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,487,000 after buying an additional 5,453 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

