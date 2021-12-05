Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) shares rose 5.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $48.48 and last traded at $48.48. Approximately 608 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 805,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.89.

RRR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.56.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.98 and a 200 day moving average of $45.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.40. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 235.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $117,000. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile (NASDAQ:RRR)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

