Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) fell 7.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.29 and last traded at $6.37. 241,932 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 20,939,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.87.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TME. Macquarie downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.30 to $5.10 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Loop Capital downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.64.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.55. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 113.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 434.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

