MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,800 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the October 31st total of 53,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 216.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MKGAF opened at $245.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $234.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.55. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a fifty-two week low of $149.00 and a fifty-two week high of $254.00.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

