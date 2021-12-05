Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,500 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the October 31st total of 49,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 605.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HOYFF opened at $44.50 on Friday. Huhtamäki Oyj has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $44.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.47.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Huhtamäki Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

HuhtamÃ¤ki Oyj manufactures and sells packaging products in the United States, Germany, India, the United Kingdom, Australia, Thailand, China, South Africa, Russia, the United Arab Emirates, Poland, and internationally. It operates in foodservice packaging, flexible packaging, and fiber packaging business areas.

