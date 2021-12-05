TD Securities Cuts Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target to C$150.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$155.00 to C$150.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a C$144.00 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$149.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$141.94.

RY opened at C$128.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$183.25 billion and a PE ratio of 12.12. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$102.74 and a twelve month high of C$134.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$130.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$128.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 40.69%.

In other news, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 536 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$133.21, for a total transaction of C$71,401.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,570 shares in the company, valued at C$608,773.81. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.30, for a total value of C$672,182.97. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$741,775.76. Insiders have sold a total of 17,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,843 over the last ninety days.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

