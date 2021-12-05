Emera (TSE:EMA) Given a C$60.00 Price Target by CSFB Analysts

CSFB set a C$60.00 target price on Emera (TSE:EMA) in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating on shares of Emera in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Emera to C$58.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Emera from C$62.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Emera from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$61.75.

Emera stock opened at C$59.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.35, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88. Emera has a 1-year low of C$49.66 and a 1-year high of C$60.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$58.37 and a 200-day moving average price of C$58.07.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.30 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Emera will post 3.0699997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.663 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.75%.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

