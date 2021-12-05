Tudor Pickering & Holt Raises Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target to C$19.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target increased by Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$15.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a buy rating and a C$18.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$16.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$18.40.

Shares of TSE CVE opened at C$15.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of C$30.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.12. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of C$6.98 and a one year high of C$16.77.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$13.43 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.07%.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

