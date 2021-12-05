Tudor Pickering & Holt Reiterates C$41.00 Price Target for Boralex (TSE:BLX)

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$41.00 price objective on Boralex (TSE:BLX) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BLX. CIBC reissued a buy rating and set a C$48.00 target price on shares of Boralex in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Boralex in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities set a C$50.00 target price on shares of Boralex and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Boralex from C$52.25 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Boralex in a report on Friday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boralex has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$46.55.

Shares of Boralex stock opened at C$34.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$37.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$37.79. The company has a market cap of C$3.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 137.24. Boralex has a fifty-two week low of C$33.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$56.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 302.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.21) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$130.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Boralex will post 0.6016543 EPS for the current year.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

