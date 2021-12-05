ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Shares Gap Up to $103.01

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $103.01, but opened at $109.44. ePlus shares last traded at $109.44, with a volume of 14 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.74.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $458.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.20 million. ePlus had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 15.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ePlus inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John E. Callies sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total transaction of $47,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 4,000 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total transaction of $412,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,650 shares of company stock valued at $1,433,154. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in ePlus by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in ePlus by 1,456.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 389 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ePlus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in ePlus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of ePlus by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,344 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

