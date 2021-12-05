Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) PT Raised to $44.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Cousins Properties stock opened at $38.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Cousins Properties has a twelve month low of $31.01 and a twelve month high of $40.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 46.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.39.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $185.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.56 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 2.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cousins Properties will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.22%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 5.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 59,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 2.5% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 1.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.