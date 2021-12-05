BOX (NYSE:BOX) Price Target Raised to $30.00

BOX (NYSE:BOX) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BOX. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BOX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of BOX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.60.

NYSE:BOX opened at $25.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -80.59 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. BOX has a 52-week low of $16.82 and a 52-week high of $27.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.73.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $224.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.62 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 64.04% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BOX will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $353,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,182,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,904,611. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $72,098.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,203,848 in the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BOX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in BOX by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of BOX by 379.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

About BOX

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

