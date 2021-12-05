JMP Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC)

JMP Securities restated their buy rating on shares of CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a buy rating on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CTI BioPharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.30.
Shares of CTI BioPharma stock opened at $1.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $155.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.66 and a 200 day moving average of $2.58. CTI BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $4.13.
About CTI BioPharma
CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.
