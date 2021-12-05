Peel Hunt Reaffirms Hold Rating for UK Commercial Property REIT (LON:UKCM)

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of UK Commercial Property REIT (LON:UKCM) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 85 ($1.11) price target on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.11) target price on shares of UK Commercial Property REIT in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get UK Commercial Property REIT alerts:

UK Commercial Property REIT stock opened at GBX 75.90 ($0.99) on Wednesday. UK Commercial Property REIT has a one year low of GBX 62.50 ($0.82) and a one year high of GBX 84.70 ($1.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.89, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a current ratio of 8.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 76.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 77.81. The company has a market cap of £986.25 million and a P/E ratio of 8.53.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.64 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 11th. UK Commercial Property REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.47%.

In other news, insider Michael Ayre purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 78 ($1.02) per share, with a total value of £39,000 ($50,953.75).

UK Commercial Property REIT Company Profile

UK Commercial Property REIT (UKCPT) was launched in September 2006, registered as a Guernsey investment company and has a full listing on the London Stock Exchange (FTSE 250). The initial offering raised Â£530m and the proceeds were used to acquire a portfolio of properties from closed life funds held by Phoenix Group Holdings.

See Also: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for UK Commercial Property REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UK Commercial Property REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.