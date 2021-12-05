Rotork (LON:ROR) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rotork (LON:ROR) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 395 ($5.16) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 335 ($4.38). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ROR. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 424 ($5.54) target price on shares of Rotork in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) price target on shares of Rotork in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Rotork from GBX 406 ($5.30) to GBX 410 ($5.36) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 405 ($5.29) price target on shares of Rotork in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rotork currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 404.30 ($5.28).

Get Rotork alerts:

Rotork stock opened at GBX 352.40 ($4.60) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 353.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 346.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04. Rotork has a 12-month low of GBX 288.20 ($3.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 381.40 ($4.98). The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.