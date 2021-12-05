Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Serco Group (LON:SRP)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Serco Group (LON:SRP) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SRP. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Serco Group in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 162 ($2.12) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 162 ($2.12) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Serco Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 174.14 ($2.28).

Shares of LON SRP opened at GBX 134.70 ($1.76) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of £1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 132.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 135.81. Serco Group has a 52 week low of GBX 112.30 ($1.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 148.10 ($1.93).

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

