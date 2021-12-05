American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Short Interest Update

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,510,000 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the October 31st total of 95,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 11.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAL. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,512,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the third quarter worth $106,947,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the third quarter worth $96,313,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 107.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,908,562 shares of the airline’s stock worth $82,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 12.3% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 18,300,657 shares of the airline’s stock worth $375,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,652 shares during the last quarter. 53.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAL. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Redburn Partners began coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

American Airlines Group stock opened at $16.62 on Friday. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $26.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.66.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 183.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($5.54) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post -8.65 EPS for the current year.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

