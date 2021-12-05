Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Short Interest Update

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,270,000 shares, a decline of 26.4% from the October 31st total of 5,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 812,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 9.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

AERI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

AERI opened at $10.22 on Friday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.15 and a twelve month high of $21.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.61 and a 200-day moving average of $14.32. The stock has a market cap of $484.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.85.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $29.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.13 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,531.00% and a negative net margin of 159.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.65) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 112,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter.

