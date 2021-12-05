Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Short Interest Down 20.5% in November

Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,300 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the October 31st total of 85,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alithya Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alithya Group during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Alithya Group during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alithya Group during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alithya Group during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Alithya Group alerts:

ALYA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Desjardins upgraded shares of Alithya Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alithya Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alithya Group in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Alithya Group from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.36.

Shares of Alithya Group stock opened at $2.43 on Friday. Alithya Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.11 million, a P/E ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.69.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Alithya Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alithya Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.