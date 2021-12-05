Analyzing Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) and Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG)

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) and Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Bright Health Group alerts:

This table compares Bright Health Group and Alignment Healthcare’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bright Health Group $1.21 billion 1.75 -$248.44 million N/A N/A Alignment Healthcare $959.22 million 2.86 -$22.93 million N/A N/A

Alignment Healthcare has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bright Health Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.1% of Alignment Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bright Health Group and Alignment Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bright Health Group N/A N/A N/A Alignment Healthcare -16.15% -68.37% -30.62%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Bright Health Group and Alignment Healthcare, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bright Health Group 0 5 5 0 2.50 Alignment Healthcare 0 3 7 0 2.70

Bright Health Group currently has a consensus target price of $12.56, indicating a potential upside of 273.68%. Alignment Healthcare has a consensus target price of $26.56, indicating a potential upside of 81.27%. Given Bright Health Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Bright Health Group is more favorable than Alignment Healthcare.

About Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group, Inc., an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics. The company was formerly known as Bright Health Inc. and changed its name to Bright Health Group, Inc. in February 2021. Bright Health Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.