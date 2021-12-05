National Bank Financial Increases Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Price Target to C$20.50

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) had its target price upped by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$19.00 to C$20.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CADNF. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Cascades from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$22.75 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cascades has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.14.

Get Cascades alerts:

Shares of CADNF stock opened at $10.67 on Friday. Cascades has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.99.

Cascades, Inc produces, converts and markets packaging and tissue products composed mainly of recycled fibres. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging and Consumer Product Packaging. The Industrial Packaging segment is active in specialty containers, structural components and paperboard, fibre composites and protective packaging markets.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.