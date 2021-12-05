Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 127.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on DOMO. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Domo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Domo in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

NASDAQ:DOMO opened at $48.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 2.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.24. Domo has a 12 month low of $42.23 and a 12 month high of $98.35.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.31 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.75) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Domo will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $583,782.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total transaction of $357,493.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,324 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,445 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Domo by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,235,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,698,000 after purchasing an additional 52,313 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domo by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,532,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,907,000 after acquiring an additional 238,689 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Domo by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 842,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,071,000 after acquiring an additional 149,976 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Domo by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 670,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,609,000 after buying an additional 80,360 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Domo by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 616,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,792,000 after buying an additional 75,118 shares during the period. 66.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

