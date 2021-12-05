NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is engaged in acquiring, owning, operating and selectively developing multifamily properties. It operates primarily in the Southeastern United States and Texas. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is based in Dallas, United States. “

NXRT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist raised their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a neutral rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.25.

Shares of NXRT stock opened at $77.43 on Wednesday. NexPoint Residential Trust has a fifty-two week low of $39.13 and a fifty-two week high of $80.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -98.01 and a beta of 1.02.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.82). NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 9.42%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -173.42%.

In related news, insider Brian Mitts sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $348,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the third quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. 75.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

