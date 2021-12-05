Loungers (LON:LGRS) Price Target Increased to GBX 400 by Analysts at Liberum Capital

Loungers (LON:LGRS) had its price objective lifted by Liberum Capital from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 400 ($5.23) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LGRS. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.90) price objective on shares of Loungers in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.90) price objective on shares of Loungers in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Loungers from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of LON:LGRS opened at GBX 284 ($3.71) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £291.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.81, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 282.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 278.97. Loungers has a 52-week low of GBX 199 ($2.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 300.61 ($3.93).

Loungers plc operates cafÃ©s, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brands in England and Wales. As of April 19, 2020, it operated 165 sites, including 136 Lounges and 29 Cosy Club cafÃ©s, bars, and restaurants. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

