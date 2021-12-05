Barclays Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for easyJet (LON:EZJ)

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 705 ($9.21) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on EZJ. UBS Group set a GBX 760 ($9.93) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 720 ($9.41) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 709 ($9.26) price target on easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 535 ($6.99) price objective on easyJet in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 771.29 ($10.08).

Shares of EZJ opened at GBX 527.40 ($6.89) on Wednesday. easyJet has a one year low of GBX 457.50 ($5.98) and a one year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 612.51 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,488.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77.

In other news, insider Stephen Hester acquired 73,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 690 ($9.01) per share, for a total transaction of £503,700 ($658,087.27). Also, insider Catherine Bradley CBE purchased 3,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 507 ($6.62) per share, for a total transaction of £17,800.77 ($23,256.82). Insiders have acquired 76,534 shares of company stock valued at $52,165,027 over the last ninety days.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

