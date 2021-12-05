Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Patria Investments Limited is a private markets investment firms principally in Latin America. It offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds and real estate and credit funds. Patria Investments Limited is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands. “

Get Patria Investments alerts:

Patria Investments stock opened at $16.56 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.71. Patria Investments has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $23.28.

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. As a group, analysts forecast that Patria Investments will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Patria Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Patria Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Patria Investments by 3,284.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,363 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patria Investments during the 1st quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Patria Investments by 4,260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares during the period.

About Patria Investments

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

Featured Article: Call Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Patria Investments (PAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Patria Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patria Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.