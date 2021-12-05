Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $26.19

Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.19 and last traded at $26.19, with a volume of 553 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BASE. Barclays boosted their target price on Couchbase from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Couchbase in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Couchbase from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Couchbase from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Couchbase in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.15.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $29.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.23 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Couchbase Inc will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Couchbase during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Couchbase during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Couchbase during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Couchbase during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Couchbase during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

About Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE)

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

