Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Shares Gap Up to $53.77

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $53.77, but opened at $58.91. Zillow Group shares last traded at $57.51, with a volume of 7,716 shares.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZG. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Zillow Group from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist downgraded Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zelman & Associates raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $195.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Zillow Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.04.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.70. The firm has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.31 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.52.
About Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG)
Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.
