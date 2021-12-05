Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Shares Gap Up to $53.77

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $53.77, but opened at $58.91. Zillow Group shares last traded at $57.51, with a volume of 7,716 shares.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZG. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Zillow Group from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist downgraded Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zelman & Associates raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $195.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Zillow Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.04.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.70. The firm has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.31 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZG. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 20.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG)

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

