E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €15.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($17.05) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EOAN has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($13.64) target price on E.On in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.25 ($12.78) price target on E.On in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.14) target price on E.On in a report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.50 ($13.07) target price on E.On in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($14.77) target price on E.On in a report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €11.80 ($13.41).

Shares of FRA:EOAN opened at €10.76 ($12.22) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €10.92 and its 200 day moving average is €10.61. E.On has a 1 year low of €6.70 ($7.61) and a 1 year high of €10.80 ($12.27).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

