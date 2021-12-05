Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given a €35.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €35.00 ($39.77) price objective on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SZG has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($37.50) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($40.91) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($37.50) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €31.20 ($35.45) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($34.09) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €32.02 ($36.39).

SZG opened at €26.82 ($30.48) on Wednesday. Salzgitter has a twelve month low of €15.08 ($17.14) and a twelve month high of €35.08 ($39.86). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €29.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of €28.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

