Hauck and Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) a €41.00 Price Target

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €41.00 ($46.59) target price on Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.50 ($36.93) target price on Jenoptik in a report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €37.00 ($42.05) price target on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($45.45) price target on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($44.32) price target on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($34.09) price target on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €35.29 ($40.10).

Shares of ETR:JEN opened at €35.06 ($39.84) on Thursday. Jenoptik has a 12 month low of €21.62 ($24.57) and a 12 month high of €37.76 ($42.91). The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €32.40 and its 200 day moving average price is €28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.58, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

