HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €65.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($73.86) price target on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €81.00 ($92.05) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($84.09) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.30 ($74.20) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Barclays set a €59.00 ($67.05) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €88.00 ($100.00) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HeidelbergCement has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €76.44 ($86.87).

Shares of ETR:HEI opened at €60.18 ($68.39) on Wednesday. HeidelbergCement has a 52-week low of €57.66 ($65.52) and a 52-week high of €81.04 ($92.09). The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €64.45 and a 200-day moving average price of €70.30.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

