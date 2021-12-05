Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $0.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Iterum Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It develops and markets therapies to address unmet medical needs, as well as provides anti-infectives to treat multi-drug resistant pathogens. The company’s product pipeline consists of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections and complicated intra abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc is based in Dublin, Ireland. “

Get Iterum Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Iterum Therapeutics stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $78.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.23. Iterum Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.95.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Iterum Therapeutics will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,598,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 3,304.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,560,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485,175 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Iterum Therapeutics by 700.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 456,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 399,385 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in Iterum Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $888,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Iterum Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.35% of the company’s stock.

About Iterum Therapeutics

Iterum Therapeutics Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of sulopenem to be potentially the first and only oral and intravenous (IV) branded penem available. The company was founded by Corey N. Fishman on June 24, 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iterum Therapeutics (ITRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iterum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iterum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.