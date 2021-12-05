Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Gap Down to $6.08

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.08, but opened at $5.89. Tuya shares last traded at $5.95, with a volume of 39,718 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tuya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 10.78, a current ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.94.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts expect that Tuya Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Tuya by 14.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tuya in the second quarter worth $72,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Tuya in the third quarter worth $93,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tuya in the second quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Tuya in the third quarter worth $122,000. 8.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tuya (NYSE:TUYA)

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

