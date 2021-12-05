Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. Approximately 61,256 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 720,990 shares.The stock last traded at $108.84 and had previously closed at $105.18.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $1.041 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BMO shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$147.00 to C$161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.36.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.56 and its 200-day moving average is $103.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMO. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,935,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,087,117,000 after buying an additional 3,025,792 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,548,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,183,609,000 after buying an additional 2,864,627 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,900,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,173,000 after buying an additional 2,265,000 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,752,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $485,748,000 after buying an additional 2,058,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,641,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

