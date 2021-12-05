CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) versus City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Head-To-Head Comparison

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) and City (NASDAQ:CHCO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares CBTX and City’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBTX 30.95% 8.38% 1.14% City 36.78% 12.51% 1.47%

CBTX pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. City pays an annual dividend of $2.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. CBTX pays out 27.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. City pays out 42.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CBTX has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and City has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. City is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.2% of CBTX shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.6% of City shares are held by institutional investors. 26.0% of CBTX shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of City shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for CBTX and City, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBTX 0 2 0 0 2.00 City 0 0 0 0 N/A

CBTX presently has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.60%. Given CBTX’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe CBTX is more favorable than City.

Risk and Volatility

CBTX has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, City has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CBTX and City’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBTX $153.47 million 4.41 $26.36 million $1.89 14.58 City $260.94 million 4.59 $89.60 million $5.53 14.33

City has higher revenue and earnings than CBTX. City is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CBTX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

City beats CBTX on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CBTX

CBTX, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions to local small and mid-sized businesses and professionals. The company was founded by J. Pat Parsons on January 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About City

City Holding Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services. The company was founded in March 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Charleston, WV.

